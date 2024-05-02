GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.18.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

