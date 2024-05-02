GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. UBS Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.34 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.45.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

