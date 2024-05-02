GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,571 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

