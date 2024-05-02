GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 422 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $124.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

