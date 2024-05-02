GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $55,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FormFactor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 834,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

