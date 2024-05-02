GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

