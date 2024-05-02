GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of GATX worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $124.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.58. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

