Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $869.00

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.92) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($10.98). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.92), with a volume of 27,013 shares trading hands.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 869 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 869. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
