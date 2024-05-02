Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 457,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $8,939,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $7,999,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $5,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
