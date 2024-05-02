GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.41

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and traded as low as $27.97. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 876,230 shares traded.
GENMAB A/S/S Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.
GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GENMAB A/S/S
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for GENMAB A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENMAB A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.