Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Old Well Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 128,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 42,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

