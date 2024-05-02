Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Shares Down 2.6%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 518,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 806% from the average daily volume of 57,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Genscript Biotech Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.33.

About Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

