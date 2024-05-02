GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.
GGM Macro Alignment ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.
About GGM Macro Alignment ETF
The GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting investments best suited for the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Holdings consist of five underlying ETFs representing distinct US equity market sectors, sub-sectors, and market styles, including fixed income.
