GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.43.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 80.73%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

