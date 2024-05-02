Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Glaukos worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,965,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

