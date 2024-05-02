Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Trading Down 1.5%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 5,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,604% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

