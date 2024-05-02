GlobalData (LON:DATA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $188.53

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.53 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.70). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.68), with a volume of 764,626 shares.

GlobalData Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

GlobalData Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

GlobalData Company Profile

In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley acquired 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £19,468.04 ($24,454.26). Corporate insiders own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

