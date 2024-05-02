Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 660,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,020,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,422.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400 over the last 90 days. 61.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

