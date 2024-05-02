Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after buying an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Globant by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,317,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after buying an additional 189,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after buying an additional 371,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $177.93 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.41.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

