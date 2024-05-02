Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Gold Reserve Trading Up 1.3 %
GDRZF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Gold Reserve has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.
Gold Reserve Company Profile
