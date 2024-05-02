Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve Trading Up 1.3 %

GDRZF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Gold Reserve has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.