GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Stock Price Down 40%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC – Get Free Report) dropped 40% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Stock Down 40.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

