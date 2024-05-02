Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

