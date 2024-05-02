GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.88. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.
GUD Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14.
About GUD
GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GUD
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.