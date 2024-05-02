H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of H World Group worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get H World Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.