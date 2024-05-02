Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %
HALL opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.92.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
