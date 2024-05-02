Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 7,900 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 199,471 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 123.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 155.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 96,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GRBK. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $61.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

