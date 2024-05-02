Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Informatica were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,105,316.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,202.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INFA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

