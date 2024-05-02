Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 19,300 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 65.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 93.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,201 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of GNL opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.91%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.58%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

