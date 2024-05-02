Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,932,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

