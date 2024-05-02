Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TriMas were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,717 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,452 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.79 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

