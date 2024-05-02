Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $389,000 Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

PMT stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

