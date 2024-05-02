Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $432,000 Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $60.61 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,121,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $265,034.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,182.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,121,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,149 shares of company stock worth $4,653,720 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

