Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $515,000 Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kemper were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

