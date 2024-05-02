Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,400 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of ATGE opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

