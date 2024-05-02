Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,400 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NMI were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in NMI by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

