Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 25,600 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 41.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 307,496 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 54.1% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 693,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 243,640 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1,131.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.75. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.