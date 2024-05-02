Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 198,321 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 91,626 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CARG opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

