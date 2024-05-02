Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,021,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,991,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 265,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 174,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

