Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of HASI opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.