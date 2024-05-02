Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

