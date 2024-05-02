Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $70,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 176.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 836,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Stock Performance
HAS opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
