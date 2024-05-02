Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Azenta alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Azenta by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Trading Down 0.7 %

AZTA stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -168.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Azenta

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.