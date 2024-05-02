Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Futu by 11,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 1,266,856 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,823,000. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,794,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Futu by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 484,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,037,000 after buying an additional 212,622 shares during the period.

Futu Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $68.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

