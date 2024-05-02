Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,268,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $48.23.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

