Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,557 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

