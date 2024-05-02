Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,557 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.