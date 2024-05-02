Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,296 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,538 shares of company stock valued at $773,419 over the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

