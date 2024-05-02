Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.
Insider Activity at Boot Barn
In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Boot Barn Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $102.05 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.19.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
