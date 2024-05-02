Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.54 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 400.20%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

