Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 81,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

