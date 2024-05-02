Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,133 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GameStop by 175.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,207 shares of company stock valued at $285,048. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GME opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.02 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

